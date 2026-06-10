Crash with injuries blocks US 301 lanes in Bradford County | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — 7:50AM: A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning has blocked the southbound lanes of US 301. Injuries have been reported, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

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