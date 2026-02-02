Crews responding to brush fire in Georgetown area of Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are responding to a brush fire in the Georgetown area of Putnam County.

It’s happening near Landvale Street and Georgetown Shortcut Road, officials say.

When Putnam County Fire Rescue’s Engine 9 arrived on scene, they saw a fast spreading brush fire, with spot fires.

PCFR said no structures are currently in danger.

Florida Forest Service - Waccasassa Forestry Center is also responding with multiple dozers and a supervisor.

Crews were busy over the weekend in Putnam County, responding to at least five other fires.

Leaders declared a state of emergency due to abnormally dry conditions leading to fires in the area.

