Putnam County issues ‘state of local emergency’ due to dry conditions, fires

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Commission declared a state of local emergency Monday for forest and brush fires due to the abnormally dry conditions in the area.

Outdoor burning is not permissible except for outdoor grills in preparation of food and commercial land clearing where on-site inspection and approval is granted by the Florida Forest Service, a county news release states. This also includes anyone throwing a cigarette from a vehicle, parking cars with catalytic converters in high, grassy areas, and the use of fireworks.

A violation of the burn ban is subject to a second-degree misdemeanor, a fine up to $500 for each offense and an up to 60-day jail sentence, the news release states.

“With the multiple fires, homes threatened, and evacuations over the last few days, we ask that you help do your part to prevent more fires,” the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.