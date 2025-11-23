CSX spreads holiday cheer in Appalachia with Santa Train

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — CSX, the Jacksonville-based railroad company, brought the magic of the season to the Appalachian mountains Saturday, as its Santa Train made its 83rd annual run delivering toys and joy to families along the tracks.

The train traveled 110 miles through Kentucky, Virginia, and Tennessee, stopping in small towns where crowds gathered for gifts, backpacks, and a wave from Santa himself.

In all, more than 15,000 toys and thousands of winter hats and gloves were handed out to local children and families.

This year’s trip meant even more after recent floods hit the region hard.

For nearly 200 years, CSX has moved goods and good cheer across America, with the Santa Train as one special way it shares the holiday spirit far from its headquarters.

