Deputies seek help identifying two seen with runaway 13-year-old in Lake City: CCSO

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying two people who were seen with a runaway teen at the dollar store at Lake City Plaza.

13-year-old Jilian Melton is a runaway juvenile from Fort White. CCSO alerted the public around 4:30 p.m. to help locate Jilian after she was last seen in the area of f SW Old Wire Rd/SW Scout Gln.

Almost 20 minutes later, the sheriff’s office released an update stating that Jilian is believed ot be in the area of Love’s Truck Stop at US-441S/I-75 in an attempt to leave the state.

As of 8:45 p.m., CCSO says Jilian was last seen with a man and a woman at the dollar store in the Lake City Plaza (Beef O’Brady’s and Bealls Outlet).

If anyone has any information regarding the two people who were last seen with her are encouraged to contact CCSO at 386-719-2005.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.