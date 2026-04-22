FEMA authorizes use of federal funds to help fight Florida, Georgia wildfires

FEMA has approved reimbursement funds to help fight major fires in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

The agency announced the assistance Wednesday for the Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County and the Railroad Fire Complex in Putnam and Clay counties.

The state of Florida submitted the request for the Railroad fire on Wednesday, and the state of Georgia requested assistance for the Highway 82 Fire and the Pineland Road Fire on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, the Highway 82 Fire was 5,000 acres and the Railroad Fire was 4,186 acres.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FEMA said the grants provide federal funding for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs.

Eligible costs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire, FEMA said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.