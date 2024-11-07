Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville dedicates public art initiatives at Legends Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville (CCDJ) will host an art dedication event at the Legends Center on Thursday, November 7.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The CCGJ, the City of Jacksonville‘s official Local Arts Agency which oversees the Art in Public Places Program, will recognize the outdoor exhibition ’Legends', a temporary digital projection mapping project by the Castano Group celebrating African American trailblazers and their impact on the community.

The display integrates photography and animation to deliver a large-scale visual experience, featuring six historical vignettes alongside six dynamic abstract animations informed by the local community.

The exhibition will be projected nightly onto the exterior of the Legends Center from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM for the next three years.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.