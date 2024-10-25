Cumberland Island to waive hunting fees for military in November

ST. MARYS, Ga. — Upcoming Cumberland Island November hunt fees waived for veterans and active-duty personnel.

Cumberland Island National Seashore provides the public with an opportunity to hunt within the Wilderness six times per year. For the upcoming hunt on November 5-7, fees will be waived for veterans and active-duty military.

For hunters wishing to participate in the upcoming hunt, they must register up to 3 days before the actual hunt itself. To find out more about registration as well as other hunt information such as transportation or payment, click HERE.

