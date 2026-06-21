Cummer Museum celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with free admission event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a free admission event, “America Turns 250,” on Friday, July 3.

The event, held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature live music and family-friendly activities.

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The “America Turns 250” event follows the museum’s popular Summer at the Cummer series.

The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens was recently voted by the Jacksonville community as the best museum, best attraction and best place to take visitors, making it a great venue to mark the nation’s milestone anniversary.

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Visitors will experience live music from The Committee Band, performing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A special performance by the Sandalwood High School Marching Band is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event includes free access to the museum’s galleries, along with ongoing activities such as drop-in artmaking, scavenger hunts and lawn games in the Cummer Gardens.

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Artist Amanda Rosenblatt will lead a session for making cyanotype prints from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Face painting will be available with artist Tiffany Rodriguez from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Food and drink will be available for purchase throughout the event.

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