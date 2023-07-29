Cutting ties; what led to the change in healthcare service providers at Duval County Jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A termination letter obtained by Action News Jax shows what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said to Armor Healthcare -- who provided health care services for the Duval County Jail.

In the letter, the undersheriff says the company didn’t meet contract obligations and failed to meet governing standards. This included maintaining accreditation and disclosing criminal convictions.

Armor is accused of failing to properly care for inmates. The move to terminate the contract came after the Tributary reported a major spike in deaths at the jail since taking over in 2017. Sheriff T.K. Waters said in a Tuesday news conference they’ve been looking at how to handle this since November.

