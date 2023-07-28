Exclusive one-on-one: Sheriff T.K. Waters wants more officers to fill out new policing districts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In just two days the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will begin its new policing districts and Sheriff T.K. Waters wants to bring more officers to the street to help fill them out.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Sheriff Waters says as Jacksonville grows he doesn’t want the department to be understaffed. The sheriff said his concern with the old zones is there would have been too many calls for service and not enough people to cover it.

“You don’t want to wait until we get so large and our force is very small -- you’re asking for trouble,” Sheriff Waters said in an exclusive, one-on-one interview with Action News Jax.

The agency recently showed off new policing districts that are set to roll out in just 2 days. There are now six policing districts, 24 sectors and 144 sub-sectors.

JSO said the hope is each district will have 14 squads and each one will be staffed by 10 officers.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Watch Action News Jax at 10 p.m. to see what else Sheriff Waters had to say about his plans to control the crime in Jacksonville.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.