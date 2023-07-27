Third defendant added to Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

A new defendant has been added to the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, according to The Associated Press.

>> Read more trending news

The defendant was identified on the court docket as Carlos De Oliveira, according to the AP.

The charges against the third defendant were not released immediately, the AP reported.

Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, were charged last month by the Justice Department’s special counsel Jack Smith, the AP reported. They were charged in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents from government investigators at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

Trump and Nauta both pleaded not guilty to all charges, CNN reported.





©2023 Cox Media Group