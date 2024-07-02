Trump New York sentencing delayed until September after SCOTUS ruling

Former President Donald Trump’s sentencing on his Manhattan criminal conviction has been delayed.

Trump had been scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, days before the Republican National Convention, but now the sentencing will be held in September, The New York Times reported.

The former president had been convicted of all 34 counts against him on May 30 for falsifying business records connected to an alleged affair with Stormy Daniels, CNN reported.

He faces up to four years in jail, but could get a few weeks or even probation, the Times reported.

Judge Juan Merchan rescheduled the sentencing after the Supreme Court on Monday released its decision concerning presidential immunity. The high court said presidents are immune for core presidential duties, CNN reported. As for crimes done not under the job as president, the court sent that portion back to a lower court.

Merchan wrote that he would rule on Sept. 6 and the next court date would be Sept. 18 “if necessary,” The Associated Press reported.

The Manhattan District Attorney agreed with a two-week delay in sentencing, WABC reported.

“Although we believe defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion. We respectfully request a deadline of July 24, 2024—two weeks after defendant’s requested deadline—to file and serve a response,” Alvin Bragg said in a letter, according to CNN.





