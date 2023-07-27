Cyclist community reacts after man killed on Emerson St., marking 100th death on Duval roads in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cyclists in Jacksonville are expressing their concerns following a fatal bicycle accident that occurred this morning on Emerson Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Bicyclists and pedestrians are vulnerable road users,” said Stephen Tocknell Advocacy Director for the North Florida Bicycle Club.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation into the fatal accident that resulted in the death of a cyclist.

According to JSO, an elderly man on his bike left the sidewalk on Emerson Street into a lane of traffic when a car hit him.

That man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Tocknell, says there are things in Jacksonville that make it unsafe for cyclists.

“We have a lot of high-speed roadways, where bicycles are permitted compared to other cities,” said Tocknell.

This year, there have been 233 bicycle crashes, with 5 fatalities in Duval, St. Johns, and Clay counties combined.

According to The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there were more than 4,000 bicycle accidents and over 100 fatalities throughout the state in 2023.

Matt Scarborough, an attorney who works cases of people involved in bicycle accidents, says there’s a reason why those numbers are so high.

“I think our population is ever expanding, it’s elderly in nature so that causes a lot of accidents,” said Scarborough.

Donald Pacquing, at Champion Cycling in Jax Beach, says there are basic tips to remember if you’re riding your bicycle.

“You want to go with the flow of traffic and not against the flow of traffic, which a lot of people do,” said Pacquing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Packquing says having things that are reflective on your bike helps both day and night… can always keep bicyclists safe.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.