Damage survey: The town of Waynesville smolders as wildfires continue to burn in Southeast Georgia

WAYNESVILLE, Ga. — The Highway 82 wildfire damaged several properties in Waynesville and covered the area in smoke on Friday morning.

In the woods off Old Highway 259, one could see smoldering piles of dirt and ash.

Smoke rose like a chimney from the hot earth beneath the feet of our Action News Jax crew. The scent of barbecue permeated the atmosphere.

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Smoke enveloped the town of about 331 people like a smog before the sun rose.

The Wedding Chapel at Covenant Acres burned down Thursday night. By Friday morning, fire crews in front of the chapel were hosing down the lawn, dousing any hotspots that popped up.

The pictures from what was once the chapel are like those of a war zone. A burned-out shell of a van, appearing as if it had been bombed.

The sun against the trees, casting ominous shadows across a burned lawn.

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