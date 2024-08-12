DCPS report: ‘High probability’ next year’s budget falls below state requirement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Duval County Public Schools kicks off day one of its 2024-25 school year, there’s some concern about the district’s budget on the heels of staffing cuts announced earlier this year.

“This year a lot of that enthusiasm has been tampered by these budget cuts,” Chris Guerrieri, a veteran DCPS teacher, said.

Action News Jax caught up with new DCPS Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier on Monday for the first day of school. He’s been working with board members on the budget and emphasized that this school year’s budget is balanced.

“We’re going to work very hard this year in preparation for next,” Bernier said.

Under state statute, the balance in a school district’s general fund cannot fall below 3% of projected revenues. This previous school year, DCPS ended with a cushion of $170 million, or 9% of the revenue. But according to a district report, there’s a “high probability of going below 3%” in the next school year.

“I can’t even tell you what the implications are of going below 3% because it’s a number that superintendents and school boards hide from,” Bernier said during a July board workshop.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant asked why it’s important to get ahead of the implications now.

“Otherwise, you’re informing people in the spring about costly decisions and career decisions,” Bernier said. “Not in a timely manner. I think it’s really important to be transparent with the community.”

He said about 85% of the district’s funds are tied up in salaries. Transportation and school operations also take up a big chunk, which is why Bernier said school closures may be a difficult, but important conversation to have.

Board members will make a final vote on the budget in September.

