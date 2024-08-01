Hundred of teacher positions on the line due to budget cuts in tentative DCPS budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of teacher positions could be on the chopping block at Duval County schools.

The eliminations were laid out in the district’s tentative budget that was presented to school board members on Tuesday night.

The eliminations will impact classroom sizes as most will be larger than the recommended state average. It comes as Duval County Public Schools has warned of a financial shortfall for months, and now, we are seeing the actual impacts.

Jennifer Cowart sends her kids to DCPS schools and says the focus for her is finding a place where her children can feel safe and supported while they learn and grow. But, looming budget cuts are creating concern about change in the classroom.

“[My kids] would get a better education if we had a fully funded public school system with adequate teacher funding and better pay for teachers,” Cowart said.

The total DCPS budget decreased by more than $250 million compared to last year. According to the tentative budget, $42 million from COVID funding helped pay for the 532 positions now being cut, including 377 basic teachers, 16 school counselors and 9 exceptional student education teachers. They provide support to students with disabilities.

Chris Guerrieri has been an ESE teacher for the district for years. He said cutting those positions is potentially dangerous for students and staff.

“It’s going to make things more dangerous because a lot of ESE students have behaviors that are explosive,” he said.

Because of cuts, all classroom sizes will be at least 4 students over the state-recommended average, which Guerrieri said will affect the quality of education.

“It’s going to hurt the ability for them to learn. A lot of times, those kids need more one-on-one attention,” he explained.

The district told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant that most cut jobs were already open positions or employees were reassigned. DCPS said it’s working to help those employees find a new job within the district.

“Every year before school starts, there’s enthusiasm and excitement. Hey, it’s a new year! This year, a lot of that enthusiasm has been hampered by the budget cuts,” Guerrieri said.

Board members had their first hearing on the budget on Tuesday night. The final vote will come in September.

