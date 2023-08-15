DCPS, in a second pivot in as many weeks, will now allow AP Psychology this school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is changing course for the second time in as many weeks and has announced it will now offer AP Psychology this school year.

The decision could impact as many as 1,100 students in the district who had signed up for the AP Psychology course this year.

In a statement, the district attributed the change in direction to the College Board greenlighting its course syllabus, but it noted the decision to offer the course will ultimately fall on individual schools.

A total of 11 schools in the district had planned to offer the course before the controversy began earlier this month.

“Families can be assured that any alternatives that remain in place instead of AP Psychology will provide students with the opportunity to earn college credit,” said a district spokesperson in an emailed statement. “Families and students who were enrolled in any alternative advanced psychology course will be notified by school personnel this week regarding their school’s plan moving forward.”

After the College Board released a statement on August 3rd claiming the state had ‘effectively banned’ the course due to a section on gender and sexual orientation included in the course framework, Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz sent two separate letters to districts clarifying the course could be taught ‘in its entirety’ in accordance with Florida law.

“We want to make sure that all of our students in Florida have all of the options available to them,” said Diaz.

Diaz blamed the College Board for spurring the confusion, noting the Department of Education never said it couldn’t be offered.

“But I’m glad to see that districts have seen past that, have looked at our communications and are continuing to what’s best for students and providing the best options for their education,” said Diaz.

On the other hand, President of the Florida Education Association Andrew Spar argued the department isn’t without fault for the controversy, as a rule, adopted earlier in the year limited instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation to reproductive health courses and health lessons in higher grade levels.

He gave credit to parents for pressuring the department and school districts to keep the course in the classroom.

“I think what we continue to see from the Governor and from the Commissioner is trying to limit the opportunities and course offerings and content for our students and I think what we saw here was parents say no, we’re not going to allow that to happen,” said Spar.

In Northeast Florida there is at least one district that still does not plan to offer AP Psychology this year.

Clay County Public Schools told Action News Jax Tuesday it’s sticking with its plan to substitute the course with AICE and Dual Enrollment Psychology.

