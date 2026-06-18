Man accused of beating dog with fists arrested in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Ryan P. McCartney, 39, of Lake City, was arrested on Tuesday after witnesses told police he was repeatedly striking a dog at 322 S. Marion Ave. Officers with the Lake City Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls regarding animal abuse and a disturbance, a Lake City police news release states.

Witnesses told officers they observed McCartney repeatedly striking a dog in the head and face with closed fists while yelling loudly in a public area, the news release states.

According to witness statements, McCartney struck the dog numerous times before throwing the animal into a trailer attached to his bicycle, where he allegedly continued punching the dog, the news release states. Witnesses reported the dog was whimpering and attempting to move away but was unable to escape. McCartney denied abusing the dog, police said.

During the investigation, officers obtained sworn statements from witnesses who independently described the same events, the news release states. McCartney was arrested and taken to the Columbia County jail.

Columbia County Animal Control responded to the scene and took custody of the dog, the news release states.

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