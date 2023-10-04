DCPS teachers can get a free coffee at Dunkin’ in honor of World Teachers’ Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free medium or iced coffee on Thursday for World Teachers’ Day.

Dunkin’ is giving coffee to all kinds of teachers, from college professors to school counselors, the coffee break they deserve, no ID is required.

With Dunkin’s fall menu, teachers can get their free coffee order with their favorite autumn flavor, pumpkin.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

No purchase necessary. Limit one per guest. Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.

