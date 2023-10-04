Amelia Island named No. 3 island in the U.S. in Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2023

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Once again, Amelia Island is getting recognition from travelers.

The Northeast Florida island was named the No. 3 best island in the U.S. in the Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2023.

This is the second consecutive year the island has been recognized on this list and also came in at No. 3 last year, the visitors bureau said in a news release.

“We work hard to promote a sustainable tourism product, and our local industry works hard to deliver an exceptional experience for travelers, so it’s both gratifying and inspiring to find Amelia Island once again voted among the Top U.S. Islands,” Gil Langley, President of the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in the release. “This recognition from Condé Nast Traveler is consistent with research showing 98.7% of visitors are satisfied with their visit, 99.0% would recommend Amelia Island to friends and relatives, and 93.9% plan to return.”

Two other Florida islands made the top 15 -- Sanibel Island was ranked No. 6, Marco Island was ranked No. 12 and Key West came in at No. 15.

In July, Action News Jax told you when Amelia Island was also recognized by Travel + Leisure magazine as the No. 8 “Best Islands in the Continental United States.”

