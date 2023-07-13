Amelia Island voted No. 8 ‘World’s Best’ island in the U.S.

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Readers of Travel + Leisure magazine have spoken.

For the fifth consecutive year, Amelia Island has been named among the “Best Islands in the Continental United States.”

Voted as the No. 8 island to make the list, Amelia Island joined other notable destinations such as Golden Isles, Georgia, Mackinac Island, Michigan and Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Amelia Island is described by Travel + Leisure as a barrier island rich in colorful history and breathtaking natural beauty. From beautiful beaches and crystal clear ocean water to a charming downtown district, it’s no wonder why Amelia Island cracked the top-10 list among readers who voted.

“Travel + Leisure’s savvy readers have once again voted Amelia one of their favorite U.S. islands, which is high praise for our welcoming residents and the hard-working hospitality community that delivers unforgettable experiences, year after year,” Gil Langley, President of the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau, said. “This kind of recognition reinforces our commitment to sustainable tourism, ensuring the island’s award-winning natural beauty and resources are preserved for the next generation of Travel + Leisure readers and other conscientious travelers.”

Shrimping boat docked during sunset at Amelia Island.

As part of Amelia Island’s charm and allure, the Ritz-Carlton was also recognized by readers. It was voted No. 13 among the “Best Resorts in Florida.”

According to Travel + Leisure, the World’s Best Awards is a travel awards program based on an annual reader survey.

“The prestigious annual awards honor the top travel destinations, hotels, and companies worldwide,” Travel + Leisure said in a statement. “The winners will appear in an upcoming issue of Travel + Leisure magazine and have been released on TravelAndLeisure.com.”

To read the list of Florida’s Best Resort, visit TravelAndLeisure.com.

