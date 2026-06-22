Jacksonville man arrested for DUI with three children in car

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man faces multiple charges after the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said he drove recklessly while intoxicated with three young children in his vehicle.

Deputies responded to a reported domestic incident in Callahan on Friday, June 12, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim told deputies she had been assaulted by the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Travis Elliot Lewis.

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Deputies later found Lewis driving at high speeds and in a reckless manner, and conducted a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said.

During the stop, deputies discovered three young children inside the vehicle, including two 2-year-olds and a 3-month-old infant.

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Lewis was taken to the Nassau County Jail & Detention Center, where he provided breath samples of 0.123 and 0.121, more than 50% above the legal limit of 0.08, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and three counts of DUI with a person under 18 years of age in the vehicle.

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