DCPS food service workers reach a tentative pay agreement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Food service workers for the Duval County Public Schools have reached a tentative pay agreement with private contractor Chartwells K12.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are proud of the Duval County Schools making it clear that they expect Chartwells to fulfill their contract, not letting them cut corners and put the services we provide the kids at risk just to pad their profits,” said Annette Taylor, a food lead unit and Vice President of AFSCME Local 2941, a union representing Chartwell employees.

The agreement will be reviewed by AFSCME Local 2941 members this weekend at a special meeting. They will also decide when in the coming weeks to hold a ratification vote on the contract.

Apart of this agreement are the following highlights:

Starting minimum rates of pay will be going up to $14 in 10/24, $15 in 10/25, and $15.30 in 10/26.

Starting rate pay increases for various classifications ranging from 2% to 14%.

Longevity pay for senior employees.

Stronger workplace protections and contract enforcement.

Recognition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday for administrative building and summer employees.

The current Flordia minimum wage is adjusted annually by $1 until 2026 when it will be adjusted for inflation. DCPS will have a pay rate of $1 above minimum wage until 2026 where it will be set at a specific rate. As the overall state minimum wage has yet to be determined, is unknown if DCS will be over or under the minimum requirement.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.