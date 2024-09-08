Deadline approaching for Florida’s Hispanic Heritage Month art and essay contests

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The deadline to submit entries for Florida’s Hispanic Heritage Month contests is fast approaching, with all submissions due by Friday, September 13th. Hosted by the Florida Department of Education and Volunteer Florida, the contests celebrate the theme “Honoring Hispanic Contributions to Florida’s Success.”

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to showcase their creativity. K-3 students can enter the art contest, with four statewide winners receiving a $100 gift card for school supplies and a 1-year pass to Florida State Parks.

Students in grades 4-12 can participate in the essay contest, where six winners will be awarded a 2-year Florida College Plan scholarship and a $100 gift card.

Additionally, educators can be nominated for the Excellence in Education Award. Four teachers will be honored with a $2,500 prize from Volunteer Florida.

For more details and to submit entries, visit floridahispanicheritage.com

