Deadly crash on New Kings Road near Trout River Boulevard in Jacksonville, FHP responding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash on New Kings Road near Trout River Boulevard.

FL511 traffic cameras in the area show that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene helping to assist.

The cameras show red and white tape blocking off a white work van.

Action News Jax will update this story with the latest information from FHP as soon as it becomes available.

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