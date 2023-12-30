Deaf dog adopted after his second walk as a ‘Day Out Adventure Dog’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society has helped make this holiday season an extraordinary for one extraordinary boy, Granite the dog.

Granite, a 6-year-old dog with velvety grey fur, came to JHS in early November. JHS discovered Granite was deaf, and to help him get some extra enrichment and meet potential adopters, he became a Dog Day Out Adventure Dog.

“Granite explored Jacksonville with lots of friends, including one special person, Jordyn,” said JHS in a Facebook post.

Jordyn, is a local college student who took Granite on two Dog Day Out adventures in early December.

“Well, this turned out to be the start of the adventure of a lifetime for Granite because Jordyn adopted him after their second trip together!”

Granite the dog adopted from JHS

In Jordyn’s words, “Granite is an amazing guy and has a very big personality. He has settled in wonderfully here and cuddles like no other. In my heart, I knew Granite was meant for me. I’m so incredibly blessed to have been able to have the opportunity to give him a loving home. He never leaves my side and constantly searches for me if I’m not in sight. Granite is my soulmate in dog form.”

JHS has been so grateful to compassionate friends like Jordyn for giving special pets like Granite the loving homes they deserve.

JHS adoption stories: Granite and Jordyn

Granite the dog and Jordyn

