Deck the Chairs has released their 2023 event schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deck the Chairs returns to Jacksonville with weekend events for the month of December.

The annual event will be hosted in the Jax Beach Seawalk Pavilion.

It is free and open to the public with music and lights from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Read: Nights of Lights festival kicks off in St. Augustine

Here are the scheduled events:

WEDNESDAY, 11/22 OPENING NIGHT

presented by FUSION LIGHT & SOUND

7:00 AM – 3:00 PM Final Chair Decorating

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville, DTC Welcome

Kick off chair voting

FRIDAY, 12/1 Moonlight Movies “Polar Express”

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM presented by City of Jacksonville Beach

Read: ‘I t does mean the world to us’: Nights of Lights set to kick off in St. Augustine on Saturday

SATURDAY, 12/2 DTC MUSIC AND DANCE PROGRAM I

presented by FUSION LIGHT & SOUND

3:00 PM – 7­:00 PM Jacksonville Suzuki Strings, Pine Forest Dance Ensemble, Dansations Ensemble, Synergy Dance Company,

Dynamics Dance, Ballet Arts Centre

SUNDAY, 12/3 DTC MUSIC AND DANCE PROGRAM II

presented by FUSION LIGHT & SOUND

3:00 PM- 7:00 PM Twofold, Bravo School of Dance, Fort Caroline Dance Ensemble, Switzerland Dance School,

Fletcher Middle School Dance, Parker’s Lab Band

SATURDAY, 12/9 DTC MUSIC AND DANCE PROGRAM III

presented by FUSION LIGHT & SOUND

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Tuba Christmas

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Atlantic Coast Dance Studio, First Coast Centre for the Arts, Scott Jones School of Dance, Nancy Dance Studio,

Level Up Dance, Showtime USA!

WEDNESDAY, 12/14 UNF Night

Read: Jax Beach Deck The Chairs announces 2022 chair decorating awards

SATURDAY, 12/16 DTC MUSIC AND DANCE Program IV

presented by FUSION LIGHT & SOUND

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Navy Band Southeast

2:30 PM - 3:00 PM DTC Chair Awards | Student Exhibit Awards

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Fletcher High School Dance Team, Fascination Rhythm Studio of Dance, World of Dance,

BLA Dance Academy, Academy of Dance, SET Studios

SUNDAY 12/24 CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE

5 PM – 7 PM Presented by Ocean City Church

THURSDAY 12/28 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Pep Rally

3 PM – 7 PM Seawalk Pavilion

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.