Deck the Chairs returns in November

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jax Beach Deck the Chairs recently announced its packed holiday schedule.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This year there will be two student decorating challenges, 70 community decorated chairs, and more than 40 children’s holiday state programs.

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Mov. 27 at Seawalk Pavilion.

You can find the full schedule of events here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.