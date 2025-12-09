The deep ball is back for the Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To start the season, the Jaguars’ offense almost did a complete 180 from the team we saw last under Doug Pederson. Coen’s prowess in the run-game seemingly instantly fixed what was a broken rushing attack, but Trevor Lawerence’s deep ball connection just wasn’t there to start the season.

Fear not Jaguars fans, the deep ball has returned.

As I mentioned, over the first nine weeks of the season, Lawrence’s deep balls couldn’t find their target. During that span, Lawrence completed just eight of 31 attempts, good for a 25.8% completion rate.

That isn’t very good. In fact, it ranked 30th in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. His deep attempts were way down as well. While his raw number of attempts (31) ranked fifth most, his attempt rate of 12.0% was just 19th best. Combine the 19th ranked attempt rate and the 30th ranked completion rate and it’s easy to see where the Jaguars’ deep ball struggles stem from.

Since the addition of Jakobi Meyers, Trevor Lawrence’s confidence and play have skyrocketed, including his vaunted deep ball. Once again, it is among the league’s best.

Jakobi Meyers Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of the teams game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Glendale Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Over the last five weeks, Trevor Lawrence has completed 10 of his 22 attempts for 308 yards. That 45.5% completion rate is nearly double that from the first nine weeks. His 10 completions over 20 yards downfield is tied for first in the NFL over that time frame, while his 308 yards rank second.

Lawrence is taking more shots downfield too as his attempt rate is all the way up to 16.7%, fifth among NFL quarterbacks. Against the Colts, Trevor Lawrence completed four of six attempts for 132 yards. Of those, 69 went to Brian Thomas jr, who had a stellar game in the midst of a sophomore slump.

If the Jaguars can get Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr, and the deep ball going, this offense just got even scarier. Lawrence is currently playing the best ball of the season and maybe his career. And it’s coming at the right time. Add on his premiere deep ball and the Jaguars quickly become one of the biggest threats in the AFC.

Jaguars Deep Ball

