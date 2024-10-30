‘Deeply concerned’ |Video shows man waving machete with Trump supporters at early voting site

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — An 18-year-old man remained in Duval County jail Wednesday morning after Neptune Beach police said he was antagonizing voters. Caleb Williams, who’s scheduled to go before a Duval County judge Wednesday, is charged with aggravated assault on persons 65 years or older and improper exhibition of firearm or dangerous weapon.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Beaches Branch Library, an early voting location in Neptune Beach, police received calls about a man hold a machete. Officers arrived and witnesses pointed out Williams who was standing with a group of males near a truck in the parking lot.

The group reportedly arrived to protest, displaying Trump flags and holding a Trump sign with a machete, police said.

a 71-year-old woman told police Williams approached her with the machete raised above his head in an intimidating manner. A 54-year-old woman standing next to her told police she also feared for her safety and snapped a photo of Williams using her phone.

When police approached Williams and the other males at the truck, officers located the 23-inch machete in the truck.

Man with machete arrested at Neptune Beach library

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Duval County Democratic Party released the following statement:

In response to a violent incident at the Beaches Library Early Voting site, Duval County Democratic Party Chair, Daniel Henry, released the following statement:

“We are deeply concerned about a violent incident today at the Beaches Library, where a group of young men carrying Trump flags, with one individual armed with a machete, confronted peaceful Harris-Walz sign-wavers exercising their First Amendment rights. This troubling act of intimidation was met with a swift response from the Neptune Beach Police Department, who arrived within minutes to assess and de-escalate the situation.

“We commend the Neptune Beach Police for their prompt response, which helped ensure the safety of our community members. Following a thorough investigation, the individual brandishing the machete was arrested and now faces felony charges. We are grateful for the vigilance and dedication of law enforcement officers who worked to maintain the peace and respond to this incident.

“Violence and intimidation have no place in our democratic process. The Duval County Democratic Party stands with those who seek to express their views peacefully and without fear of reprisal. We urge all citizens to continue engaging in civic activities respectfully and lawfully.

“We remain resolute and focused on our mission to win this election for Vice President Kamala Harris and encourage everyone to vote.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.