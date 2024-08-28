Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds Awards $500K Challenge Grant to Villages of Hope

Jacksonville, FL – To combat the ongoing crisis of human trafficking in Florida, the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds has awarded a $500,000 challenge grant to Villages of Hope, a Jacksonville-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual exploitation and addiction. This grant is a critical step toward the construction of a new 14-tiny-house community designed to provide safe, supportive housing for women escaping the horrors of trafficking.

Florida ranks third in the nation for sex trafficking cases, with Jacksonville being the third highest city within the state. The need for specialized housing where survivors can heal and rebuild their lives has become increasingly urgent. Existing facilities, such as sober living homes and shelters, often fall short of providing the long-term, comprehensive care these women need.

The Villages of Hope project has already secured over $1.3 million toward its $2.4 million capital goal, with full permitting approval from the City of Jacksonville. However, to unlock the full $500,000 challenge grant, the organization must raise an additional $600,000.

“We are incredibly grateful for the challenge grant,” said Donna Fenchel, Co-Founder of Villages of Hope. “This grant represents more than just funding; it symbolizes hope and the opportunity for our community to come together to make a tangible difference in the lives of these brave women.”

Villages of Hope calls on the Jacksonville community to help meet this fundraising challenge. Through their “Build With Us” campaign, they aim to raise awareness of human trafficking and rally support for this critical initiative.

For more information on how to get involved or to donate, visit www.villagesofhope.org or contact Donna Fenchel at 904-253-3123.





About Villages of Hope

Villages of Hope is a nonprofit organization based in Jacksonville, Florida, focused on providing safe, supportive housing for survivors of human trafficking. Their mission is to create a sanctuary where women can heal, restore their dignity, and rebuild their lives free from exploitation. For more information, visit www.VillagesOfHope.org .

About the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds

Delores Barr Weaver, a philanthropist with a long-standing commitment to Northeast Florida, established the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds in 2012. Her generous contributions have supported over 300 organizations, helping to build a stronger, more compassionate community. Learn More

About the Community Foundation for Northeast Florida

The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida, founded in 1964, is the state’s oldest and one of its largest community foundations. With over $650 million in assets, the Foundation works to foster philanthropy and enhance the effectiveness of nonprofits in the region. Learn More

