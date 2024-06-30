Demonstrators march across Acosta Bridge to support LGBTQ+ rights, protest Freedom Summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Right now, the Acosta Bridge in Downtown Jacksonville is lit up red, white, and blue for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Freedom Summer Initiative. Earlier Saturday, demonstrators marched across the bridge wearing rainbow colors in protest of the initiative and to support LGBTQ+ rights.

Protestors said the initiative discriminates against summer celebrations like Pride and Juneteenth.

Read: Red, white, and blue display on Acosta Bridge means no colors for ‘Pride Month’ or other events

Organizers and supporters say the LGBTQ+ population is growing, and Pride Month is about expanding services and care.

“There is a lot of love and acceptance to be found here in Jacksonville,” event organizer Amy Glassman told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir.

While many showed up to protest the state’s rule, Action News Jax told you that some argued the Freedom Summer initiative is inclusive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“How on earth can you get mad about our bridges being red, white, and blue? There is nothing more inclusive,” Jacksonville City Councilmember Rory Diamond said when the initiative was announced.

Watch CBS47 and FOX30 to hear from both sides.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.