Deputies search for two suspects wanted in shoplifting incident

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people connected to a shoplifting investigation at the Orange Park Mall.

According to deputies, the shoplifting incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the mall in Orange Park.

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Deputies have not said what was allegedly stolen.

If you recognize the people pictured or have information about the case, you’re asked to contact Deputy Kellogg at 904-465-0431.

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