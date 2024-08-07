DeSantis visits N. FL as areas brace for post-Debby flooding and others begin to pick up the pieces

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Days after Hurricane Debby tore through the state, Columbia County residents continue to face the risk of flooding.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Many neighbors along the Santa Fe and Ichetucknee Rivers are bracing themselves in anticipation of another flooding event.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Linda Dicker has lived at the intersection of the Ichetucknee and Santa Fe Rivers for nearly four years, but Wednesday was the first time she was forced to pack up her things to escape flood waters.

“We’re going to get everything out of value and then the rest of it we’ll offer to the river gods,” said Dicker.

Flood waters are expected to rise several feet into Dicker’s home starting Thursday and peak over the weekend.

She’s hopeful damage will be minimal, given her home’s cinderblock construction.

“Cabin’s not going anywhere. It is not going anywhere,” said Dicker.

READ: Ground appears to be collapsing around apartment building in Normandy

Her home does suffer sever damage, insurance won’t be any help as Dicker doesn’t carry flood insurance.

“It’s incredibly expensive. This cabin was built in ‘56, so it’s not to current codes,” said Dicker.

Just 19 percent of Florida homeowners with property insurance also carry flood insurance according to the Insurance Information Institute.

III’s Mark Friedlander said Hurricane Debby served as an unfortunate wake up call for many inland Floridians, only five percent of whom are estimated to carry flood insurance.

“One inch of water equals $25,000 in damage. So, you can imagine a foot coming into your home how much damage that is. It’s very hard to recover from the effects of a hurricane like Debby without proper insurance coverage,” said Friedlander.

And while Dicker and her neighbors are still awaiting the flood waters, 40 minutes North in Live Oak, Governor Ron DeSantis spent Wednesday touring several local businesses that were flooded out by Debby just a two days ago.

RELATED STORY: Debby: Here’s how Florida’s state agencies are responding in the storm’s aftermath

He acknowledged while the rains and the winds may have passed, flooding still poses a serious risk.

“There may be a need, particularly in this part of the state, for more rescues as the water gets higher,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis told Action News Jax the state is looking into coordinating trailers for displaced homeowners and is currently awaiting a major disaster declaration to unlock additional resources for impacted home and business owners.

“There’s also the local community here. I think look and see what your county is doing and then standby for potential unlocking of some federal resources,” said DeSantis.

We asked the Governor what options the uninsured have to recover.

“Well, we’ve applied for some FEMA assistance, individual assistance. I know FEMA’s not gonna be able to do what insurance would have done,” said DeSantis.

Additionally, DeSantis says programs through HOPE Florida and the Division of Emergency Management will be able to provide some temporary housing relief and other assistance.

READ: Tropical storm Debby brings high tides under St. Augustine Beach Pier

“I also started a program that can help with rehabbing homes in these situations as well and then there’s a lot of the charitable groups,” said DeSantis.

While Friedlander noted those options can help, he said they’re unfortunately no replacement for having flood insurance on the front end.

“You should not count on FEMA or perhaps a state grant type of program to bail you out. It’s just really not gonna happen,” said Friedlander.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.