Despite new Florida gun law set to take effect, many still choosing to take concealed permit classes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A controversial Florida bill is set to go into effect this Saturday. It will no longer require gun owners to possess a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

House Bill 543 was signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in early April.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Having to fill out a 3-page, 17-question application in order to apply for a concealed weapon permit will be a thing of the past.

Action New’s Jax Nick Gibson spoke with Ziadeh Farhat, a local firearms sales manager at Green Acres Sporting Goods. He said so far he hasn’t seen a change in people coming in for classes or information on gun safety.

“It won’t work,” Farhat said.

This Saturday, Jul. 1, House Bill 543 will go into effect in the state of Florida. This will allow lawful gun owners in the state to carry guns without having permits, something that Christopher Torres says isn’t the best idea.

“Without having protocol classes to train you for it... no, people are just going to grab guns and start shooting people,” Torres said.

Read: DeSantis unveils harsh immigration, border security policy, promises to end birthright citizenship

In some states, in order to lawfully carry a gun, you must take concealed weapon classes first. But this will no longer be the case in the Sunshine State.

Farhart says he has a problem with that.

“They should require the people to go through a minimum general firearms safety class, just the do’s and don’ts,” Farhat said.

Farhat says despite this law going into effect soon, people at his gun store are still taking C-W-P classes.

“So far, I can tell you our classes really haven’t gone down,” Farhart told Action News Jax. “A lot of people are still getting the permits even though they know that the law is coming.

Although some people believe this bill is bad for the state others think it’s a good idea.

“Hopefully, it won’t be as much killing,” a man who didn’t want to be identified on camera said. “Hopefully now, can’t promise you nothing. Everybody knows everyone has one. If you shoot at me, I’m going to shoot back.”

Read: Jacksonville man sentenced to 24 years in prison for 2020 BB gun shootings along I-4, I-95

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson says despite this law going into effect soon there are still steps people have to go through in order to own a gun in Florida.

“There is no difference in a wait period for guns, it’s still a three-day wait period,” Carson said.

Carson also says this doesn’t change what is known in the industry as a prohibited person from owning a firearm.

“It doesn’t free you up to have a firearm if you are a convicted felon,” Carson said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Carson also adds that the danger in this law is people not knowing enough about a potentially deadly weapon that they possess.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.