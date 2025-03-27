Dining with dogs: Business owner advocates for allowing pet-friendly restaurants in Clay County

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — A Fleming Island restaurant owner is trying to accommodate his customers while also complying with state regulations.

“The health department flat told us that unless it’s a service animal... a registered, trained, service animal, they’re not allowed in our restaurant,” said Billy Ham, the owner of Whitey’s Fish Camp.

Ham says a recent visit from a health inspector ended with a verbal warning because of a customer dining with a dog.

Florida law only allows service animals in restaurants. The only way around the law is if a city council or county board adopts a dog-friendly restaurant ordinance.

Such ordinances give local businesses the option to apply for a pet-friendly restaurant permit.

Even with that option, a restaurant must still comply with state laws to ensure proper sanitation.

Surrounding communities like Jacksonville Beach and Atlantic Beach have already taken up similar ordinances.

That’s not the case in Clay County, so restaurants like Whitey’s must continue to follow state statute.

“We don’t want to turn the sales away. The restaurant business is hard. We want to be able to accommodate the people. Law is the law. And for some counties, they have ordinances where they allow pet friendly (restaurants). But Clay County, I do not think does,” Ham shared.

Action News Jax is waiting to hear back from Clay County leaders on if they are considering making that change.

