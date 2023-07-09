Dinosaurs invade Jacksonville!: Jurassic Quest coming July 14-16

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready for the biggest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America! Jurassic Quest is coming to Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center from July 14 to July 16, promising an unforgettable experience for families and dinosaur enthusiasts.

Walk among towering photorealistic dinosaurs that once ruled the Earth, transported back 165 million years to the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods. Meet lifelike dinosaurs with realistic movements and roars, created in collaboration with leading paleontologists. Don’t miss the chance to interact with adorable baby dinosaurs exclusive to Jurassic Quest.

This year, Jurassic Quest has expanded its offerings for more hands-on activities, educational experiences, and family fun. Uncover fossils in the Excavation Station, embark on a self-guided scavenger hunt as a Junior Dinosaur Trainer, and enjoy themed rides, bounce houses, and interactive science and art activities. There’s even a special soft play area for little explorers.

Media opportunities are available on July 13, including a sneak peek during dinosaur setup and interviews with dinosaur trainers.

Purchase tickets online in advance at www.jurassicquest.com for guaranteed availability. General admission tickets include access to dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and live shows. On-site, you can also purchase tickets for individual activities. Children under 2 enter for free, and children aged 2 to 10 can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket for unlimited access to rides and attractions.

The Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center will open its doors to the public from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 14, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, and from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Don’t miss the press preview on July 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., where you can witness the entire experience before the public opening. Live, zoom, and in-studio interviews will be available with dinosaur trainers and baby dinosaurs.

Prepare for an epic prehistoric adventure as Jacksonville welcomes Jurassic Quest! It’s an event you won’t want to miss!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.