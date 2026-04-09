Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old Clay County girl

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for Naomi Cernik, a 16-year-old Clay County girl.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Naomi was last seen on Tuesday around 9 p.m. in the area of Grand Teton Drive in Middleburg.

She is described as being around 5-foot-2 with short blonde hair, styled in a bob, and brown eyes.

Naomi was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a multi-colored print in the front and back, a white shirt, jeans, and pink shoes, as seen in the images below.

Authorities say she may also be carrying a black satchel.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

FDLE MISSING TEEN NAOMI CERNIK

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