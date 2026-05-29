Disaster loans available for businesses, residents impacted by Brantley County wildfires

NAHUNTA, Ga. — Businesses and residents affected by the wildfires in Brantley County, Ga., on April 20, 2026, can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). A Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) will open in Nahunta, Ga., on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. to assist those applying for aid.

The SBA declaration makes Physical Damage disaster loans available for homes and businesses and Economic Injury disaster loans for businesses. This assistance extends to Brantley County and six contiguous counties, providing resources for recovery after the devastating wildfires.

Georgia Emergency Management Director Josh Lamb and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), emphasized the severity of the situation. “I’ve seen firsthand how devastating these wildfires have been for families, homeowners, farmers and businesses across South Georgia,” Lamb said. “The SBA loans are resources to help survivors begin the recovery process and rebuild after this disaster.”

Lamb encouraged those affected to seek help. “I encourage everyone impacted to visit the Disaster Loan Outreach Center and apply for assistance,” he said. “Individuals affected by these wildfires don’t have to walk through this process alone. Help is available and we are committed to standing alongside these communities every step of the way.” The SBA declaration for Brantley County and the contiguous counties of Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce, Ware and Wayne was issued in response to a request made by Gov. Brian Kemp’s authorized representative and Recovery Deputy Director Valarie Grooms at GEMA/HS. The Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be located at the Tax Assessors’ Office Space, inside the courthouse in Nahunta, Ga.

Applicants can apply for assistance using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website by clicking here.

For further assistance, individuals may contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or by calling one-800-659-2955.

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