Columbia County Disaster Recovery Center opening in wake of Hurricane Idalia

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The community of Columbia County will soon be able to use a disaster recovery center to help with restoration efforts.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Wed., Sept. 13, the Columbia County Disaster Recovery Center will open its doors to residents of the county.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In a news release by the Board of County Commissioners, the Disaster Recovery Center will act as a centralized hub for services and government entities to work with residents toward full restoration from the effects of Hurricane Idalia.

The center will be the headquarters for several entities offering a variety of services including, but not limited to:

Department of Children and Families: Providing Hope Navigators and Crisis Counseling agency for disabilities.

FEMA: Answering questions and providing resource connections for residents.

Department of Elder Affairs: Providing representation and resources for the elderly.

Department of Veteran Affairs: Providing resources connection for veterans.

Legal Services of North Florida: Providing a rotation of legal representation and resources.

The Columbia County Disaster Recovery Center will open 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., seven days per week.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.