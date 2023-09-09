Disney Cruise Line reveals sixth ship, the Treasure

CELEBRATION, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line today revealed a trove of exciting venues guests will experience onboard its newest ship, the Disney Treasure.

The Disney Treasure, themed to adventure is inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. The new cruise will immerse families in captivating stories from beloved Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and for the first time onboard Disney Cruise Line, Disney Parks adventures.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Spaces on board the Disney Treasure will invite guests to venture to the imaginary town square of Santa Cecilia in the world’s first theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, “Coco;” and indulge in themed cocktails at venues inspired by the iconic Disney Parks attractions, Jungle Cruise and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea;” and hop into a sweet shop reminiscent of Disney’s “Zootopia.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Entertainment aboard the Disney Treasure will draw on the wonder of exploration, with homage paid to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tales like “Aladdin” and “The Lion King.”

The Disney Treasure will sail its maiden voyage in late December of 2024, followed by a season of seven-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean out of Port Canaveral, Florida.

For more information, contact Disney Cruise Line Public Relations at DCL.News@disney.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.