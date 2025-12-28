Dispose of holiday waste at the City of St. Augustine’s recycling event

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — If you need to get rid of used cooking oil, outdated electronics, and holiday light strands, the City of St. Augustine can help.

On Jan. 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the city is hosting a community recycling event at Francis Field, located at 25 W. Castillo Drive.

The city will accept outdated and broken electronics such as cell phones, tablets, personal computers, hard drives, printers, scanners, digital cameras and stereos.

Additionally, batteries and holiday light strands will also be collected during this one-day event. The city stresses that light strands should not be disposed of in household recycling bins.

Televisions, hazardous waste and motor oil will not be accepted.

An additional drop-off location for used cooking oil will be at 840 West 16th Street on Anastasia Island, behind the SJC Parks and Recreation Office.

Residents are encouraged to set undecorated holiday trees curbside for yard waste collection, starting on the same date.

More information, including a complete list of accepted materials and an event flyer, can be found by clicking here.

