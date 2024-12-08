‘Disrespecting us:’ Two local restaurants reopening after closing without warning last week

YULEE, Fla. — A restaurant in Yulee is opening its doors back up after abruptly closing for days last week without notice.

Action News Jax told you Salsas Cocina on Blanding Boulevard and Añejo Cocina Mexicana in Yulee shut down.

Now, both are set to reopen on Monday.

When doors closed, more than 40 employees were impacted right before the holidays.

“They’re not thinking about the families and the people that are behind this restaurant. Like I have to pay my rent, I have to pay my bills, I have a baby to take care of. It doesn’t seem fair. It’s like they’re disrespecting us as human beings, ” employee Samuel Bena said.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir talked to the owners’ legal team about the sudden change. They say it was a drastic, but necessary change after a year and a half of negotiations with potential buyers that left them empty-handed.

They say the two restaurants were not turning profits and heading for bankruptcy.

