Dogs chained and left without food for ‘at least a week:’ Columbia man arrested for animal abuse

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office state that Wednesday morning, at approximately 9 a.m. deputies responded to the corner of Burbank Terrace and Okinawa Street because animal enforcement needed help.

When deputies arrived at the scene, officers with Columbia County Animal Enforcement stated that they found two dogs that were abandoned in the woods.

Police reports state that two dogs were attached to trees with a rope around their necks. Police and animal enforcement agreed that it looked like the owner had abandoned the dogs with no food or water, and they appeared to be malnourished.

The animals also both had visible injuries to their neck area from the rope that

attached them to the tree. Animal enforcement successfully removed the dogs from the property and took custody of them.

Later on, police were called back to the property because Animal Control discovered the identity of the owner. Animal Enforcement spoke to Michael Jay Netcher (suspect) in reference to the dogs found.

After contacting dispatch with Michael’s name and birthday, it was discovered he has an active Child support writ.

He was placed in handcuffs and Mirandized.

Michael admitted the dogs belong to him and describe them by color. Michael also informed police that he was given extra money to rent a hotel room.

Michael stated that he left the dogs tied to the tree because he could not take them to the hotel, but he planned to return to get them.

Michael further admitted that it had been at least a week since the dogs had eaten because he didn’t have the money to buy dog food.

Police arrested Michael and charged him with Animal Cruelty and Animal Abandonment.

According to FSS 828.12 A person who unnecessarily overloads, overdrives, torments, deprives of necessary sustenance or shelter, or unnecessarily mutilates, or kills any animal, or causes the same to be done, or carries in or upon any vehicle, or otherwise, any animal in a cruel or inhumane manner, commits animal cruelty.

Further according to FSS 828.13 “Abandon” means to forsake an animal entirely or to neglect or refuse to provide or perform the legal obligations for care and support of an animal by its owner.

