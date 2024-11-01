DOH-Duval lifts Blue-Green algae health alert for part of St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County (DOH-Duval) has lifted the health alert issued on October 18, 2024, for harmful blue-green algae toxins in the St. Johns River near Mandarin Point.

Follow-up samples taken by the Florida Department of Environmental Health (DEP) did not indicate any signs of algae toxins.

While water-related activities can now be resumed, conditions for blue-green algae growth can vary. Residents and visitors of the affected areas are recommended to avoid contact and report findings to the following:

Algae Blooms: DEP monitors algae blooms and collects samples for analysis. Blooms can be reported to DEP online or by calling toll-free at 1-855-305-3903.

Human Health: Report symptoms from exposure to harmful algae bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center by calling 800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist

Animal Health: Contact your veterinarian if you believe your pet has become ill after consuming or having contact with blue-green algae contaminated water.

Fish Kills: Dead, diseased, or abnormally behaving fish or wildlife should be reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission online or at 800-636-0511.

