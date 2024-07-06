The DONNA Foundation celebrates 20 years and announces 2025 Marathon weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The DONNA Foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary on July 1, and announced registration for the 2025 DONNA Marathon Weekend, highlighting its impact and new theme, “Destination: Fearless.”

The nonprofit has served over 20,000 patients living with breast cancer through The DONNA CareLine, offering hope, support, and financial relief, while celebrating survivorship with more than 150,000 athletes across DONNA finish lines.

In the past year, The DONNA Foundation earned several prestigious awards, including a top ranking for its half marathon in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards and a “Best in Jax” award from Jacksonville Magazine. The organization’s National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer also earned recognition from OutdoorsWIRE.

Looking ahead, registration for the 2025 DONNA Marathon Weekend opened on July 1, at 1 p.m. The 18th annual event will take place from January 31 to February 2, 2025. The theme for this year’s marathon is “Destination: Fearless,” symbolizing the courage to face challenges with hope and determination.

“Even after 20 years of progress, our passion for our mission grows stronger every year,” said Amanda Napolitano, Executive Director of The DONNA Foundation. “We are honored to celebrate with breast cancer patients and survivors, their families and friends, and our neighbors each year. We look forward to making DONNA Marathon Weekend 2025 the best yet.”

In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, nearly 6,100 racers participated in the event, with around 47% coming from outside Northeast Florida. The races attracted nearly 7,000 visitors, generating an economic impact of $3.8 million for Jacksonville.

“DONNA Marathon Weekend continues to be my favorite weekend of the year, and I’m sure 2025 will be no different,” said Donna Deegan, City of Jacksonville Mayor and Founder of The DONNA Foundation. “This year’s theme, ‘Destination: Fearless,’ is a testament to how far we can go when we let go of fear and believe in what’s possible.”

Registration for the 2025 DONNA Marathon Weekend and the third annual DONNA 110 Mile-A-Day Challenge is now open at BreastCancerMarathon.com. On opening day, registrants can enjoy a 10% discount on all registration fees.

For more information and to sign up, visit thedonnafoundation.org.

