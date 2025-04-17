Doorbell video shows disturbing scene, chaos during Macclenny shooting

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax received doorbell video of the chaotic scene on a Macclenny street Sunday as gunfire erupted.

The video shows several people taking cover, running into a home and ducking behind a car.

The shooting occurred in the area of Quail Lane and 9th Street. One person was injured.

While serving a search warrant at a residence on 9th Street connected to the shooting, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office said it discovered several guns and a fugitive.

He was identified by officials as 25-year-old Evintae Tyrone Moring.

Evintae Moring Evintae Moring, 25, was arrested following a Baker County shooting investigation on April 13, 2025 in Macclenny. (Baker County Sheriff's Office)

A few days later, in an unrelated shooting, a store clerk was shot confronting people who were trying to steal alcohol.

An area not known for violent crimes, Baker County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents that the town is safe.

“Our overall crime rate is still one of the lowest in the state,” Undersheriff Randy Crews said in a statement to Action News Jax. “Yes, over the past week we have seen multiple incidents where guns were involved, and individuals have been shot. But that is not an indication of our crime rate. It’s not a true representation of our quality of life here in Baker,” said.

The person who shared video of the shooting with Action News Jax said children were playing in the street when the shots rang out.

“Total disregard for human life,” he said. “I’m a very concerned citizen.”

