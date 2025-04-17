Palatka pastor arrested, accused of sexual assault against a child

PALATKA, Fla. — A local pastor was arrested Wednesday in Palatka and charged with sexual assault against a child.

On April 10, 2025, the Palatka Police Department said it received a tip regarding an inappropriate relationship between a minor and an adult man, 42-year-old Leo Alfonzo Parker.

Through the investigation and interviews conducted by officers, police said it confirmed the tip to be true. It was also revealed that Parker was the lead pastor of a East Palatka church and that the relationship with the child had lasted for an “extended period of time.”

Action News Jax confirmed that he is a senior leader at The Emerge Church of Palatka.

A warrant for Parker’s arrest was made on April 16, 2025. He surrendered to detectives shortly after and was transported to the Putnam County Jail. Parker is held on a $100,000 bond.

The Palatka Police Department asks parents who believe their child may have been a victim of Parker to reach out.

