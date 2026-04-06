‘Downward Dog with the Big Cats’ returns to Catty Shack Wildlife Sanctuary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Catty Shack Wildlife Sanctuary is inviting the community to take part in a yoga fundraiser supporting animal care and conservation efforts.

“Downward Dog with the Big Cats” will be held Sunday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Catty Shack Wildlife Sanctuary, located at 1860 Starratt Road.

The event will feature a guided yoga session by Black Cat Yoga at the sanctuary in an open field, which is home to rescued big cats and other wildlife. All proceeds from the fundraiser will directly support the sanctuary’s ongoing operations and care for its animals.

“It is the most unique location for a yoga session,” McCormack said. “This event is a chance to honor the bond between all living creatures and support our favorite sanctuary.” The class will be held in the open field near the tiger habitats. After the yoga session, participants will enjoy a guided tour to learn more about the sanctuary’s mission.

Tickets are $25 for adults ages 12 and older, and $12 for children ages 3 to 11.

For more information and tickets, click here. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

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